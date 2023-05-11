Telangana: Kondagattu temple decks up for Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi

Around 3 lakh devotees from Telangana and neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh expected to participate in Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple

Jagtial: The stage is set for the three-day Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations scheduled to take place at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple commencing from Friday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the festivities, with around 3 lakh devotees from Telangana and neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh expected to participate. As per tradition, the priests of Sri Rama temple from Badrachalam and Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy shrine from Vemulawada, will offer silk cloths to Lord Anjaneya Swamy to mark the beginning of the celebrations.

In addition to the main temple, the associated shrines have been decked up and welcome arches were arranged from the foothills to the main shrine along the Dongalamarri-JNTU route. To combat the soaring heat, temporary pandals and drinking water supply centres have been set up at different locations, apart from mobile drinking water vehicles. Medical camps, lighting, parking lots, and other amenities have been made available for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Further, temporary toilets have been installed, and additional sanitation workers have been assigned to maintain the cleanliness of the temple premises. Changing rooms for women have also been arranged at the temple tank, and special arrangements have been made for the devotees who have taken Hanuman Deeksha. LED screens have also been installed in various locations for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha has assigned MPDOs, MPOs, and Tahsildars as in-charges of various tasks by dividing the work. Meanwhile, the police tightened security arrangements to ensure that the celebrations proceed peacefully. In addition to existing CCTV cameras inside the shrine, additional cameras have been installed at different points leading to the temple, and all of them have been connected to the control room. Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar advised the devotees to follow police instructions while proceeding to the shrine. He has also suggested that devotees who have taken Hanuman Deeksha should carry torchlights and paste radium stickers on their backpacks while walking on roads during the night.