Yadadri institute’s sculpture and architecture course to be launched on Sunday

Interestingly, among the 15 students admitted into the course, four are women. The Institute is established under Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority is first in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture’s three-year BA course in Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (Temple Architecture) in the Discipline of Temple Architecture will be formally launched on December 4.

Interestingly, among the 15 students admitted into the course, four are women. The Institute is established under Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) is first in Telangana and third in the country after Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture, TTD and Government College of Sculpture and architecture Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, said incharge principal J Motilal.

Training is imparted based on Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University guidelines and following the norms of the government of Telangana. Accordingly, the course was structured and syllabus framed for the academic year 2022-23 which was approved by JNAFAU, Hyderabad.

The course is offered to the students aspiring to become Traditional Temple Architect (Sthapathis) and Traditional Sculptors (Silpins). This course is introduced with a view to continue the age old traditional skills in Temple Architecture and Sculpture in different media.

After successfully completing this vocational course the students can establish their own workshops apart from getting into Endowments Department, Archaeology Departments and TTD as Sthapathi, Asst. Sthapathi, Shilpi Draughts man, Silpi tracers etc. were the activities like construction of new temples, renovation and reconstruction of dilapidated Temple structure and supply of sculptures in different media as per the requirement, he added.