YTDA announces 3-year degree course in temple architecture

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:36 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

(File Photo).

Hyderabad: The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has announced commencement of the Sculptor’s Institute with a three-year degree course in Traditional, Sculpture and Architecture (temple architecture) at Yadagirigutta.

The institute which is on par with institutes at TTD, Tirupati and Mahabalipuram is affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. Classes will commence from November 21.