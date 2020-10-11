Yadadri temple teems with devotees

In view of rush of the devotees, additional counters were set up for sale of laddu prasadams. Serpentine queues were also seen at the prasadam counters.

Nalgonda: The Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees on Sunday. It took more than three hours for general darshan and one hour for darshan of presiding deities in Balalayam on the hill shrine with people stating queueing up since early morning.

In view of rush of the devotees, additional counters were set up for sale of laddu prasadams. Serpentine queues were also seen at the prasadam counters.

As per the Covid-19 norms, personnel of Special Protection Force (SPF) were allowing only devotees who wore masks for darshan and also ensure hand sanitization before entering the temple. Special arrangements were also made in the barricades to maintain physical distancing by the devotees.

In view of the ongoing temple development works and rush of devotees, vehicles were not allowed onto the hill shrine by the security personnel and parking facility was made for vehicles near Tulasi Vanam at the foot of the hill shrine.

