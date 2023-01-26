Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer ‘Lost’ to drop on OTT on Feb 16

Written by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues by Ritesh Shah, 'Lost' is based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events.

By IANS Published Date - 02:17 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Mumbai: Taking the direct-to-digital route, the Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer film ‘Lost’ is all set to drop on OTT on February 16. The film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in key roles, has been helmed by Aniruddha Roy Choudhury of ‘Pink’ fame.

Written by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues by Ritesh Shah, ‘Lost’ is based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events. The film is an investigative thriller that tells the story of a bright young crime reporter in a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

It further represents a higher quest, and search for lost values of empathy and integrity. The film had its screening at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, in November last year.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, ‘Lost’ will premiere on ZEE5 from February 16.