Director Harish Shankar releases trailer of Zee5 Original ‘ATM’

The trailer shows VJ Sunny’s character Jagan saying that there are two ways to prosperity – the first one is the righteous path, while the second is the wrong path.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: Zee5 is all set to bring out a new Telugu web series titled ‘ATM’. The teaser, released last week, had already introduced the world of this promising Dil Raju production effectively. On Tuesday, presenter Shirish as well as producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha, in association with Zee5, brought out the show’s compelling trailer. With the story written by Harish Shankar, who is also its showrunner, ‘ATM’ feels like a full-on commercial film.

The trailer shows VJ Sunny’s character Jagan saying that there are two ways to prosperity – the first one is the righteous path, while the second is the wrong path. He and his three partners in crime believe in stealing money from others and getting rich real quick. We then see visuals of cops getting anxious about the heist of Rs 25 crore. Then, there is a politician who has to make Rs 25 crore ready at the earliest so that he gets a ticket from a political party.

What began as a heist became a game of survival, the trailer says. Subbaraju’s character is heard drawing the analogy of migratory birds to indicate that the protagonist and his gang are on the run. The trailer ends on an impactful note with VJ Sunny’s character saying that he will do whatever it takes if his life is at stake.

Director C Chandra Mohan has definitely delivered the goods by implementing the showrunner’s vision. The trailer is one of the best for a web series in recent times. The series will stream on Zee5 on January 20.

Check out the engaging trailer here: