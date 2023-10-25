Yami Gautam reveals why she likes working with debutant directors

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was more than just another movie for Yami Gautam; it was a game-changer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: In an actor’s career, there are moments that happen which helps them take significant turn. For Yami Gautam, that transformative moment came with the release of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. This powerful film not only showcased her exceptional talent but also marked a turning point in her career.

Yami’s performance was raw, authentic, and emotionally charged. She breathed life into the character, capturing the essence of it.

Recently, the actress talking about the same and said “Mujhe lagta hai 2019 mein, uski shuruaat URI se hui, jab maine woh script padhi main jaanti thi ofcourse, aap script padhte hai, samajte hai, ki mera jo isme role hai, on ground hai, im not a part of the operation. Toh mujhe yeh film karni hai, kyuki yeh role bohot accha hai woh hai jo main dhund rahi hu uske line mein hai and mujhe in director ke saath kaam karna hai.

“And it was absolutely professional. Maine actually saare life almost barring 2 directors naye directors ke saath hi kaam kiya hai aur mujhe bohot maza aata hai kyuki ek nayi energy hai ek kuch mystery hai and woh peheli baar baat karke samaj mein aajata hai ki kis tarah ke director hai aap, kis intention ke saath ek film ko bana rahe hai and i was very sure ki mujhe yeh script ka hissa banna hai yeh bohot hi it’s one of the best scripts that I have read in my life aur jisse clarity Aditya mein hai is film ko lekar.. yeh film waise hi banegi.”

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ was more than just another movie for Yami Gautam; it was a game-changer. The film’s immense success not only garnered critical acclaim but also resonated with audiences across the nation. Yami’s dedication and skill were evident in her portrayal, and this extraordinary performance set her apart from her contemporaries.

After Uri, the world witnessed a different Yami Gautam. She had proven her mettle in a pivotal role, and we have seen her ace her acting game in films like ‘A Thursday’ , ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’, ‘Dasvi’, and her recently released, ‘OMG 2‘ among her many other films.