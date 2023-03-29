Yami Gautam’s ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ tops the charts in Israel, USA, and India

Yami Gautam's film is trending at #1, not just in India but also in the US and at #2 spot in Israel, which is a huge feat for a Hindi film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Yami Gautam

Hyderabad: Having left the audience impressed with her back-to-back hits, Yami Gautam Dhar has set her charm on the hearts of the audience in a literal sense. After ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, and ‘Lost’ now Yami is collecting great reviews for her brilliant performance in her recent release, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’.

The film has started to make noise way beyond the boundaries and is trending at the top in countries such as the USA and Israel as well. As fans flooded the social media with praise for the actor, she is truly overwhelmed by the great response she has been receiving from everywhere.

Sharing her excitement about the amazing response for ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, Yami said, “The response to ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and my character has been gratifying and humbling to say the least. So many of my friends and family who are residing out of India, have also texted and said such sweet things about the film. And, most importantly, the way the audiences and my fans are showering so much love on Neha and the film… it feels surreal, my phone has literally not stopped buzzing since the release.”

@yamigautam Yami you are such a fine actor , you always choose different concepts

Your natural acting will take you high more n more#ChorNikalKeBhaaga is fine film only because of you

& btw the film is no.2 in my country #Israel on Netflix

This is a huge thing for an Hindi film pic.twitter.com/VBALXq1BNt — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) March 27, 2023

Hearing words of praise from her foreign fan, Yami also shared her response on her social media writing – “Thank you so much for your love & sharing this 🙂 Means a lot to me as well (sic).”

Thank you so much for your love & sharing this 🙂 Means a lot to me as well 🙏🏻🌹 https://t.co/dGpgGsYfg5 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 28, 2023

Yami further added, “I am trying to read as many messages and reactions as possible on social media that people are sharing about the film, and I feel really happy and motivated reading such good words being written for ‘Chor…’ too after ‘Lost’. I feel overwhelmed that not only could I manage to surprise them in these roles but also did justice to the faith they have put in me.”

In the pipeline, Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.