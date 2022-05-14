Yasangi paddy procurement going on smoothly in Telangana

Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Khammam: With an objective of benefiting farmers in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao opened yasangi paddy procurement centres across the State, stated ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Gangula Kamalakar.

The ministers reviewed paddy procurement, payments to farmers and arrangements made at procurement centres in Khammam and Kothagudem districts here on Saturday. Civil Supplies Minister Kamalakar advised the farmers not to suffer losses by approaching the middlemen as the government would procure entire yasangi paddy produced by farmers.

He informed that all required arrangements were made for paddy procurement and there were enough quantities of gunny bags made available. Officials of concerned departments have to make collective efforts for the next 45 days in procuring paddy without any inconvenience to farmers.

With the steps taken by the Chief Minister paddy production has gone up. The produce has to be weighed as soon as it arrives at the procurement centres and transported to rice mills. The government has taken all measures for making immediate payment to the procured produce.

Erstwhile Khammam was known for agricultural production. Along with paddy, crops like maize, oil palm were being cultivated on a large scale. Last season with the initiative of Ajay Kumar, milling was done in other districts as milling capacity in Khammam was less, Kamalakar explained.

Ajay Kumar informed that with the active involvement of officials and elected members paddy procurement was going on smoothly. Officials have to be alert and constantly monitor the procurement process. Farmers have to check moisture content prior to taking paddy to procurement centres, he suggested.

Khammam District Collector VP Gautham informed that so far 36, 171 metric tonnes paddy was procured in the district. Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that 8043 metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the district.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP Chairman L Kamal raju, MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah, L Ramulu Naik, DCC Bank K Nagabhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.

