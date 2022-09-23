Yash turns photographer for wife Radhika Pandit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Sharing the pics, Radhika wrote, “Then there is always a wife instructing the husband how to take the perfect shot well.. until one of them gets really bored!!”

Hyderabad: As ‘KGF’ fame actor Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit is a regular user of social media, she frequently shares cute family photos, including those of their two kids Ayra and Yatharv, inspiring followers to achieve big goals. She posted a couple pictures of herself along with a message that argued Yash was the ideal husband.

Taking to Instagram, Radhika posted a few pictures posing in a boat while on vacation. She is captured by her adoring husband Yash, who is, of course, the man behind the camera. He carefully follows Radhika’s instructions as he clicks pictures of her. It seems to be a common tale of every husband, but how adorable!

On the work front, Yash didn’t announce any project, and fans are anxiously awaiting news of the hero’s upcoming project.