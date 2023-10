Yashveer’s all-round show downs Lal Bahadur at HCA C Division one-day league

08:20 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: V Yashveer hit 182 runs and scalped five wickets for 25 as his side Imperial thrashed Lal Bahadur by a massive 180 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league championship: Imperial 326/6 in 50 overs (V Yashveer 182) bt Lal Bahadur 146 in 34.5 overs (V Yashveer 5/25); Red Hills 184 in 37.5 overs (Nar Bahadur Darai 101; Mohammed Faiz Ahmed 5/24) lost to Southern Stars 186/3 in 29.2 overs (Mohammed Faiz Ahmed 89, Qubaib 74); Satya CC 95 in 33.3 overs (Karthik Javvaji 3/25, Arnav Shankari 3/3) lost to SN Group 97/2 in 18.4 overs (Imaad Khan 69no); Raju CA 291/8 in 40 overs (Nishanth Reddy 55, A Sai Siddharth 88, Krishna Vamshi 52) bt International 64 in 19.5 overs (Palthya 5/21); Manikumar 269/7 in 48 overs (Jeswanth K 57, Akshay Kumar 120; Mohd Rehan 3/50) bt Azad CC 137 in 35.2 overs (Chetan Krishna 4/38); Hyderabad Wanderers 227 in 42.2 overs (Amarkanth 59; Ashiqur Rahman 3/41, M Sidhanth 3/20) bt Akshit CC 157 in 39.4 overs (Mohd Zaid Siddiqui 3/33, Amarkanth 3/16); Vijaynagar CC 100 in 39.1 overs (G Kiran 5/22) lost to Vijay CC 103/4 in 22.4 overs (Daksh 3/31); Youth CC 181 in 44.4 overs (Ganesh 4/21) bt Sutton CC 107 in 48.2 overs (S Karthik 4/20); Saint Sai 236/4 in 48 overs bt Royal CC 89 in 22.3 overs; CK Blues 105 in 40.4 overs (Aditya C 64; Jai Vishnu 3/28) lost to Natraj CC 107/4 in 17.2 overs; Gaganmahal CC 57 in 28 overs (Pranav 5/19) lost to Anu CC 59/1 in 10 overs.

