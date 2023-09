Jai Hanuman beat Income Tax by two wickets in HCA A Division T20 League tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Riding on Jayasuriya’s unbeaten 93, Jai Hanuman defeated Income Tax by two wickets in the HCA A Division T20 League-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Income Tax rode on A Vamshi Vardhan’s half-century to post 168/7 in 20 overs. However, Jai Hanuman reached the target in 18.5 overs with the help of Jayasuriya. For Income Tax, A Rahul Reddy scalped four wickets for 25.

Brief Scores: A Division T20 league-cum-knockout: Quarterfinals: Income Tax 168/7 in 20 overs (A Vamshi Vardhan 54; Anuj Yadav 3/19) lost to Jai Hanuman 169/8 in 18.5 overs (Jayasuriya 93no, A Rahul Reddy 4/25); BDL 92 in 19.2 overs (Harshith Dwivedi 4/12) lost to Budding Stars 95/3 in 15.5 overs; EMCC 112/9 in 20 overs (Tanay Thyagarajan 3/14) lost to Sporting XI 113/5 in 19 overs; Emerging XI Sr-B w/o UBI;

C Division one-day league: Lucky XI 131 in 40 overs (Sai Ram 3/17) lost to Raju CA 135/5 in 14.2 overs; Natraj 169 in 33 overs lost to Noble 172/5 in 31.3 overs (P Ramakrishna 72no); Hyderabad Patriots 68 in 24.3 overs (Avatar Sahani 3/16, Adithya Sharma 3/25) lost to Eklavya 70/3 in 16.4 overs (Fayaz Mohd 47).

