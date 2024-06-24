Yatra Garden lighting wins AADA award

The Yatra Garden was built under the vision and guidance of Daaji, Guide of Heartfulness and president of Ram Chandra Mission along with a dedicated team of volunteers whose efforts turned the garden into a reality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Yatra Garden lighting at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Hearfulness in the city outskirts, has won global recognition by winning ‘Best Lighting Design’ award at the prestigious Asia Architecture Design Awards (AADA).

The Yatra Garden has been uniquely designed representing various chakras in the human body and evolution of human beings through the chakras to reach the highest level of consciousness.

The Yatra Garden was built under the vision and guidance of Daaji, Guide of Heartfulness and president of Ram Chandra Mission along with a dedicated team of volunteers whose efforts turned the garden into a reality.

The Yatra Garden also showcases a statue of Babuji Maharaj, the second in the lineage of Masters of Ram Chandra Mission.

The garden came-up through collaboration of Ved Electricals, Endo India and Japan, Ligman India and Semblance who contributed immensely towards design and lighting coming to reality, a press release said.

Speaking on the recognition, Daaji said “The Yatra Garden is a reminder of our inner journey to reach the highest destination in life.

The design and lighting have attracted the visitors time and again not only for the aesthetics, but also for the inspiration they draw from the serenity, beauty and the pathways designed to represent the inner journey.”