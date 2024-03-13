Hyderabad: Global Spirituality Mahotsav set to witness spiritual musical rendition

The four day event themed ‘Inner Peace to World Peace’ will be attended by spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs and President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are to participate on March 15 and 16, respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness are commencing the Global Spirituality Mahotsav at the Kanha Shanti Vanam, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, from Thursday. The event is set to witness a spiritual musical rendition by Shankar Mahadevan, Kumaresh Rajagopalan and Shashank Subramanyam.

Some of the organizations coming together for the event include Ramakrishna Mission, Parmarth Niketan, The Art of Living Foundation, The Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Archbishop of Hyderabad, Rev Cardinal Anthony Poola, Chinna Jiyar Swami, The Brahma Kumaris, and Patanjali Yogpeeth.

The summit will host various panel discussions, cultural programmes associated with spirituality, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, narratives of peace, and an immersive experience on spirituality through books and music.