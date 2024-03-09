Hyderabad: Global Spirituality Mahotsav to be held from March 14

With the theme of 'Inner Peace to World Peace', the four-day summit will have multiple panel discussions, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, and an immersive experience through books and music

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Culture in association with the Heartfulness will host one-of-a-kind spiritual congregation Global Spirituality Mahotsav from March 14 to 17 at Kanha Shanti Vanam. Along with bringing together spiritual leaders from all faiths at the world’s largest meditation center, the event will be attended by President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

With the theme of ‘Inner Peace to World Peace’, the four-day summit will have multiple panel discussions, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, and an immersive experience through books and music. There will also be panchakarma centers set up for those who want to avail therapeutic sessions. Over one lakh participants are expected.

Also Read Telangana government ties up with Tata Technologies Limited

“The upcoming conference is in continuation of our ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ideology with solidarity among all classes, castes, and religions,” said Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North-Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy at a press conference on Saturday.

Some of the organisations coming together for the event include Ramakrishna Mission, Parmarth Niketan, The Art of Living Foundation, The Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Archbishop of Hyderabad, and others.