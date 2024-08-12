‘Yeh Meri Family 4’ trailer promises a dash of nostalgia peppered with family moments

The trailer evokes nostalgia with its scenes of dancing in the rain and making paper boats, bringing to life the simple pleasures of childhood.

By IANS Updated On - 12 August 2024, 06:17 PM

Mumbai: The trailer of the streaming show ‘Yeh Meri Family’ Season 4 unveiled on Monday promises to take the viewers back to the ’90s, an era of innocent joy, heartfelt connections, and unbreakable family bonds.

It also captures the essence of sibling love, and is peppered with humour and the magic of family moments. It is a homage to the 90s, reconnecting the viewers with their cherished memories.

Talking about her character in the show, actress Juhi Parmar said, “Neerja has been loved so much and I feel so grateful that I have had a character that takes us down the nostalgia lanes as my OTT debut.”

She added, “People have loved the simplicity of Neerja and as strict as she is on the outside, there’s a softness to her which every mother and woman in our country can relate to. I’m glad that with ‘Yeh Meri Family’, we are being able to reconnect with our audience on the simple joys of life that used to exist once upon a time.

“I’m looking forward to all of us entertaining our audience again with another season full of lots of ups and downs, laughter, emotions and so much more.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said, “’Yeh Meri Family’ has gone on to become an integral part of our content offering and we’re proud to present the fourth season on Amazon miniTV. The authentic portrayal of the 90s family life is endearing and relatable for audience across India.”

Produced by TVF, ‘Yeh Meri Family’ Season 4 will drop on Amazon miniTV on August 16.