Yet another major jolt for Congress in Dubbak

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Siddipet: Congress continued to suffer major setbacks ahead of the Dubbak by-election as two key leaders of the party – Venkata Narasimha Redddy and Manohar Rao – from the constituency along with over 2,000 followers joined the TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday.

Both Manohar Rao and Narasimha Reddy were ticket aspirants and were disappointed with the State leadership for admitting Cheruku Srinivas Reddy into the party. Subsequently, the two leaders decided to part ways with the grand old party and join the TRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the Congress had shocked these two leaders by denying them ticket, and they decided to teach a lesson to the party leadership.

Since many leaders from Opposition parties were coming forward to support TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, Harish Rao said a huge margin of victory for the ruling party was a foregone conclusion. “TRS leaders are always with the people in Dubbak, and will always remain accessible,” he said, and urged the people of the constituency to vote for the party.

“Congress leaders have not visited any of the important places in Dubbak, and many are visiting the constituency for the first time,” he said. Taking exception to TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s comments against Sujatha stating that she was an incapable woman, the Minister said people of Dubbak will certainly teach a lesson to him for making such comments.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said at least one Congress leader from each of the 148 Gram Panchayats of Dubbak constituency had joined TRS along with Venkata Narasimha Reddy and Manohar Rao. The Congress leaders, he said, were taken aback by the development in the constituency in the past six years, and had left the constituency realising that there was no hope for the party candidate to win the election. “A massive victory in the Dubbak by-poll will send a strong message to the opposition parties ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections,” he said.

Venkata Narasimha Reddy said he was impressed by the development the constituency had witnessed in the past six years under the TRS government. “Congress has been only been meting out great injustice to its leaders who had worked for the party for long years,” he said. Manohar Rao said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme will change the face of Dubbak constituency since every acre will get get irrigation water from Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .