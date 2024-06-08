Young amateur radio operator Pavan Kumar passes away in VIjayawada

Pavan Kumar, a young Ham operator from Vijayawada died of injuries he suffered in an accident. He was in coma for over three weeks after he suffered a serious head injury in a road accident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 08:49 AM

Vu3lfz pavan young ham operator from vijayawada no more

Hyderabad: A young amateur radio operator M. Pavan Kumar, VU3LFZ, passed away, after being in coma for over three weeks, in Vijayawada on Saturday. He was 27.

Known to be a good photographer and drone operator, Pavan Kumar actively pursued his hobby of Ham radio and was well known among the Ham operators. He met with an accident while being on way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad in a car. He sustained a serious head injury and slipped into coma.

He was admitted to a hospital and the end came on Saturday. He was one of the participants from Vijayawada in Ham Fest India held in Gujarat last November.

Ham operators in Vijayawada and Hyderabad paid tributes to Pavan Kumar.