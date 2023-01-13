This young engineer from Karimnagar makes EV bike

Karimnagar: Talk about innovation and passion, a young Kasam Akhil Reddy is setting an example for his peers. This engineering graduate has made an electric motorbike on his own, and is now continuing his research to see how he can market it as a product at least by 2026.

A native of Munjampalli of Manakondur mandal, Akhil Reddy had a dream from childhood to establish his own automobile industry and used to share his idea with his friends and family members. The dream stuck, and he worked on it, even choosing an automobile engineering course in B.Tech to get subject and practical knowledge in the field.

Akhil Reddy, who completed his SSC from Siddhartha High School in Karimnagar in 2016, did an automobile diploma from TDR Polytechnic College, Hyderabad in 2019. He then completed automobile engineering from Lovely Professional University, Punjab, in 2022.

He made his electric bike within three days in August 2021 by spending Rs.1.3 lakh. Since then, he has been focusing on further R&D to improvise on the bike, which was modified using an old bike. For this, he attached a 100 Ah/48 Volts battery, a 1.5 KV current motor, controller, converter and speedometer.

Explaining about his vehicle to Telangana Today, Akhil Reddy said once the battery was fully charged, it was possible to travel 180 kilometres at a speed of 70 km per hour. If a new frame was used for the bike, it would be possible to drive the vehicle at 100 to 120 kmph, he said, adding that only five units of power were required for charging the battery.

A miniature circuit breaker was also fixed to avoid problems in the motor if excess power was supplied from the battery. Interestingly, the bike has a reverse gear as well. He tested its durability in heat conditions by keeping it under 50 degrees for three consecutive days and found no major issues. It was also tested in cold weather and rain, he said, adding that he would be adding a cooling system to avoid any heating problems.

A formula-E car racer as well, Akhil Reddy also manufactured an electric racing car being the leader of a 15-member team that participated in a car race organized by the Elite Group in LD College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in March 2019.