Young farmer drowns in farm well in Nirmal

Venkatesh, 24, met a watery grave when he slipped and fell in the well.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 07:30 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A young farmer accidentally drowned in a farm well at Kusli village in Narsapur (G) mandal on Monday.

Locals said that Venkatesh, 24, met a watery grave when he slipped and fell in the well.

He was grazing farm animals at the time of the incident. He was unmarried.