Siddipet: Body of unidentified man found in well

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 06:36 PM

Siddipet: An unidentified man was found dead in an open agriculture well at Yelugupally village in Siddipet urban mandal on Monday.

The locals, who noticed the body, informed the Three-Town police, who retrieved the body from the well and shifted it to the government hospital in Siddipet for postmortem.

The police searched for the missing people’s data online to identify the man. Since the body was decomposed, the police suspect that he would have fallen into the well a week ago.

However, they could not conclude whether it was a suicide, murder, or an accident.