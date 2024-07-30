Young India Skill University bill tabled in Telangana Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday introduced the Young India Skill University (Public-Private Partnership) Bill- 2024 in the assembly.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu tabled the Bill in the House. The proposed Skills University is set to be established in collaboration with private organizations, focusing on delivering comprehensive skill training and job opportunities to students. The foundation stone to establish the Young India Skill University in Mucherla of Rangareddy district is likely to be laid on August 1 by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. To be established with an estimated cost of Rs.100 crore, it will be set up on 50 acres.

The Skills University will offer 17 courses and train 20,000 students every year with 2,000 to be admitted in the first year. A total of 17 priority sectors have been identified, including Pharma, Construction, Banking and Financial Services, E-Commerce and Logistics, Retail, Animation Visual Effects Gaming among others.

Courses with employment opportunities will be introduced in the first six sectors and each course will be linked to the participation of a well-known company in the respective field. Along with degree courses, diploma courses of one-year duration and certificate courses of three to four months duration will be offered.