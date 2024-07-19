Telangana govt plans to introduce skill university bill in budget session

It was decided to name the new university as Telangana Skills University.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 11:09 PM

Hyderabad: The State government is gearing up to introduce a bill for establishment of Telangana Skills University in the budget session.

After studying the skill universities in Delhi and Haryana, the industries department prepared a draft for setting up a skill university in Telangana. The skills university will be set up in association with private companies in Public Private Partnership mode and would be set up as a self-sustaining and non-profit organization.

Also Read Telangana: Officials told to chalk out plans for extending education till third standard at Anganwadis

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Friday, Industries department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, presented a power point presentation on the courses conducted in the university, their duration, infrastructure required for management, funds required for management, participation of various companies.

At the meeting, it was decided to name the new university as “Telangana Skills University”. Along with degree courses of three to four years duration, the university would also offer one year diploma courses and certificate courses of three to four months.

Based on the needs of different sectors, new courses have been selected. A total of 17 priority sectors, including pharma, construction, banking finance services, e-commerce and logistics, retail, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics have been identified.

To begin with, courses that offer employment opportunities would be introduced in six sectors. Each course will have tie up with an established company in the respective field. To this effect, the State government will enter into a MoU with the companies.

Initially, the admissions will commence with 2,000 students in the first year and gradually the admissions would be increased to 20,000 in these courses every year.

At the meeting, there was a discussion on setting up regional campuses (satellite campuses) in district centers along with Engineering Staff College campus in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister pointed out that if satellite campuses were set up in the districts, the number of people seeking admissions in such centres would be less and there would be competition to join the Hyderabad campus.

“Arrangements should be made to provide training to all students in Hyderabad. ESC, NAC campuses should be used for the purpose, besides identifying premises which have necessary infrastructure,” Revanth Reddy said, directing officials to inspect the facilities at Swami Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute in Bhoodan Pochampally.

Focus should be laid on sectors like pharma which offer more job opportunities and accordingly more seats should be allocated in such courses. Discussions should be held with companies in advance to ensure employment for students, he directed.