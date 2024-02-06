BCCI unveils schedule for India’s tour of Zimbabwe

India will play a five-match T20I series againt Zimbabwe fin Harare, staring from July 6.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for India’s tour of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Following their participation in the T20I World Cup in West Indies and the United States in June, the Indian team will directly proceed to Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series scheduled from July 6 to 14.

India’s previous encounter with Zimbabwe was during the 2022 T20I World Cup, and their last visit to the African country was in 2016.

Here’s the schedule:

July 6: 1st T20I

July 7: 2nd T20I

July 10: 3rd T20I

July 13: 4th T20I

July 14: 5th T20I

All T20I matches will be played in Harare.