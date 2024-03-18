Youngester pushed his friend off 3rd floor over sharing cigarette

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:29 PM

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a youngster allegedly pushed his friend off a building terrace after an argument over sharing a cigarette at Indrakaran village on Sunday late night. The victim, who sustained serious head injuries, died on the spot.

According to police, three migrant workers Ankith, Ashok Kumar, and Roshan (21) all from Bihar, were staying in a penthouse of a three-storeyed building at Indrakaran.

The trio, working in Navya Industries locally, consumed liquor on Sunday night. It was said Ankith and Roshan argued over sharing a cigarette when Ankith pushed Roshan off the building in a fit of rage. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy and the acused person taken into custody.