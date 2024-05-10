| Youngster Ends Life After Being Reprimanded By Parents In Mancherial

A resident of Utkoor village in Luxettipet mandal, Rajam Kumar, the son of Narsaiah, is said to have consumed the pesticide in an attempt to kill himself after his parents scolded him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 07:05 PM

Mancherial: Rajam Kumar, 25, who was reportedly scolded by his parents for sitting idle, died on Thursday, allegedly after consuming pesticide on Wednesday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Chandrakumar said Kumar was rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last on Thursday evening.