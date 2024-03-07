Unable to bear stomach ache, man ends life in Mancherial

Sattaiah's wife Gangamma lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigations got underway.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 07:04 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 61-year old man died, allegedly by consuming some pesticide as he was reportedly unable to bear stomach ache at Doudepalli village in Luxettipet mandal on Thursday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector Chandrakumar said Soppari Sattaiah was found dead in an agriculture field. A farmer noticed his body and alerted the police. Sattaiah was earlier a coal miner with the SCCL. He was diagnosed with the pain long ago. He is survived by three daughters and a wife.

Sattaiah’s wife Gangamma lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered and investigations got underway.