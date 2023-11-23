Karimnagar: Man consumes pesticide at district court, dies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Karimnagar: Naini Srinivas Reddy (40), who made an attempt to die by suicide on the district court premises on Wednesday, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital later in the night.

A native of Shabashpalli of Vemulawada urban mandal, Srinivas Reddy had filed a case against a woman corporator from Karimnagar town as she allegedly refused to return his money. Srinivas Reddy, who attended the court in connection with the case on Wednesday, allegedly consumed pesticide on the court premises, following which the police shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

A suicide note was found with him, police said, adding that he was survived by his wife and two children. A case has been registered, and investigation is on.