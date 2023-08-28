Youngster in Telangana police station succumbs to seizures

By IANS Updated On - 12:50 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: A youth died in a police station in Telangana’s Mancherial district after suffering seizures when he was brought for questioning in a case.

The incident occurred on the night of August 26 (Saturday) in Two Town Police Station in Bellampalli town. The incident was recorded on CCTV in the police station and the visuals surfaced on Monday.

The man was brought to the police station for questioning in a case relating to an attack on a woman’s house.

Kirti Anji ((25), sitting on a chair in the police station while using his mobile phone, suddenly suffered seizures. The video clip shows a policeman, standing at a distance and busy on his mobile phone, comes near the youth and tries to wake him up. Two policewomen are also seen in the clip.

Police said he was shifted to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

It was immediately not known if the youth’s family has lodged any complaint.