Mancherial: Patient dies after being stabbed in hospital

A patient, who was stabbed by another patient at the Mancherial government hospital two days ago, died while undergoing treatment in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital of Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A patient, who was stabbed by another patient at the Mancherial government hospital two days ago, died while undergoing treatment in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital of Warangal on Wednesday.

Luxettipet police said Chiluka Devaiah (49) from Itikyala village was stabbed on the chest by the other patient, whose identity the police is yet to confirm. He was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal where he breathed his last.

Devaiah was admitted to Mancherial hospital following an ailment three days ago. The alleged assailant too was admitted to the same hospital and was allotted a bed beside Devaiah two days ago. He stabbed Devaiah when he was asleep around midnight on July 10. Devaiah’s wife raised an alarm after noticing that her husband was being attacked.

A case was registered and investigation is on. The attacker was reportedly detained.

Also Read Telangana: Two young lovers end lives fearful of parental opposition to their love