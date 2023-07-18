Teenager dies after swing wraps around neck in Mancherial

Bheemini Sub-Inspector K Mahender said Dugam Akshith, son of Ganapathi, a farmer from Rajaram, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar on Monday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Bheemini Sub-Inspector K Mahender said Dugam Akshith, son of Ganapathi, a farmer from Rajaram, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar on Monday night.

Mancherial: Playing with a swing made of a sari proved fatal to a teenager who died after the sari got entangled around his neck at Rajaram village in Bheemini mandal on Monday night.

Bheemini Sub-Inspector K Mahender said Dugam Akshith, son of Ganapathi, a farmer from Rajaram, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar on Monday night.

Akshith was initially admitted to a hospital in Bellampalli and was later rushed to Karimnagar for better treatment.

Akshith, a Class VII student, complained of difficulty in breathing after the sari tightly wrapped around his neck. He was playing with the swing at his home at the time of the mishap, while his parents were busy on their farm.