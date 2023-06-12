Telangana: Youngster dies while saving three other lives in Mancherial

Pendyala Sharath rescued his sibling and two nephews from being electrocuted, but died after coming into contact with an electric wire

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Pendyala Sharath

Mancherial: In a rare act of spontaneity and courage, a youngster rescued his sibling and two nephews from being electrocuted, but died after coming into contact with an electric wire at Budidagadda Basti in Bellampalli on Monday.

Pendyala Sharath, a 22-year-old second year degree student of Budidagadda Basti, made a heroic effort by saving the lives of his brother Raj Kumar and nephews Rishi and Shriyan when a sand-laden tractor hit an electric pole, resulting in the wires snapping and falling on a parked auto-rickshaw in which they were sitting.

Sharath, who was standing slightly away from the spot, managed to rescue Raj Kumar and his two nephews using a stick. He, however, accidentally touched the auto-rickshaw and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Relatives, friends and locals hailed Sharath for showing gallantry and saving the lives of three persons.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against Thirupathi, the driver of the tractor which hit the electric pole, for causing death by negligence under provisions of Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. This was following a complaint lodged by Sharath’s father Srinivas.

