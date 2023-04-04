Youngster lodges complaint against father over mother’s death in accident in Khammam

Son lodged a complaint with the VM Banjar police, alleging that his father’s negligent driving was the cause of his mother’s death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Representational image.

Khammam: In a rather strange incident, a youngster has lodged a police complaint against his father, alleging that the latter’s rash driving caused his mother’s death in Khammam district.

Bandi Ramakrishna, a farmer, and his wife Rukmini, of Sitaramapuram of Penuballi mandal had met with an accident when they were returning home on a motorbike after attending a religious function at Abbugudem in Kothagudem district on March 25. Rukmini had fallen off the bike when Ramakrishna allegedly drove the bike over a speed breaker at Gouraram toll plaza at high speed. She died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam.

Following her death, Ramakrishna’s son Narendra, a private employee in Hyderabad, lodged a complaint with the VM Banjar police, alleging that his father’s negligent driving was the cause of his mother’s death. The police have booked a case and launched an investigation.