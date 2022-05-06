Tractor driver killed in road crash at Hyderabad’s KPHB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person died after a rashly driven car went out of control and crashed into a tractor on the Nizampet-Miyapur Metro Station road at KPHB on Friday morning.

Police said the victim, K Raju (35) a tractor driver from Hydernagar in KPHB, was on his way from Nizampet towards Miyapur, when the car hit the tractor from behind.

“The tractor crashed into the road median and Raju suffered grievous injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died while under treatment,” an official said, adding that the car, then jumped on the cycling track before it halted.

The KPHB police said preliminary investigation indicated rash driving. It is being investigated if the driver, who has been taken into custody, was drunk or dozed off while driving.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .