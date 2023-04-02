Sunday, Apr 2, 2023
Home | Medak | Youngster From Hyderabad Killed In Road Accident In Medak Two Injured

Youngster from Hyderabad killed in road accident in Medak, two injured

21-year-old man from Manikonda in Hyderabad died on the spot while a woman and another youngster riding on the same bike were injured.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 01:21 PM, Sun - 2 April 23
Youngster from Hyderabad killed in road accident in Medak, two injured

Medak: A 21-year-old man died in a road accident while two others sustained serious injuries at Kistapur village of Kulcharam Mandal on Sunday after a speeding car hit the two-wheeler they were riding on.

Mohammad Atheer Khan of Manikonda in Hyderabad died on the spot while a woman and another youngster, who were pillion riding on the same bike were injured. They were rushed to the Government Hospital Narsapur. The condition of the injured woman was critical.

Related News

Latest News