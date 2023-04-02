Youngster from Hyderabad killed in road accident in Medak, two injured

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:21 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Medak: A 21-year-old man died in a road accident while two others sustained serious injuries at Kistapur village of Kulcharam Mandal on Sunday after a speeding car hit the two-wheeler they were riding on.

Mohammad Atheer Khan of Manikonda in Hyderabad died on the spot while a woman and another youngster, who were pillion riding on the same bike were injured. They were rushed to the Government Hospital Narsapur. The condition of the injured woman was critical.