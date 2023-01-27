Youngster stabs himself in Karimnagar

Knowing about the incident, neighbors alerted 108 service ambulance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

(Representational image).

Karimnagar: A 28-year-old youngster made a suicide attempt by stabbing himself with a knife at his resident here on Friday. Though the exact reason is not yet known, family disputes are said to have driver the youngster to harm himself.

A native of Vennampalli of Saidapur mandal, Chunchu Rakesh was staying in Vidyanagar here for the past sometime. He stabbed himself with a knife at his residence. Knowing about the incident, neighbors alerted 108 service ambulance.

He was shifted to the district headquarters hospital where he is undergoing treatment.