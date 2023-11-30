Youngsters rally voters with enthusiasm in Hyderabad

This bunch of friends were together from their schooldays and decided to get out of their comfort zone when they heard about the historic low polling percentages in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Motorists passing the Narayanguda X Roads on Thursday morning were greeted by a vibrant group of youngsters who went out of their way to encourage everyone to vote. With no affiliation to any social service organisation, they say their efforts are only out of civic responsibility.

This bunch of friends were together from their schooldays and decided to get out of their comfort zone when they heard about the historic low polling percentages in the city.

“We are around 6-7 people and have been roaming around in colonies and other places to create awareness. Every single vote matters and we should all vote,” said Neha Chejara.

Armed with placards that read encouraging slogans like ‘Today is not a holiday, but a day of responsibility’, ‘Think twice vote wise’, ‘I voted. Did you?’ and others, the group walked past parked vehicles at the signal; exchanging smiles, waving, and giving a thumbs up to those showing their inked nails.

Interestingly, their children also accompanied them in their efforts. “I am here because everyone must vote. I can’t vote yet, but I can ask others to vote to secure my future,” said Neha’s 15-year-old daughter Nishitha.

Noticing the group’s effort, some passersby also walked up to them and volunteered to help them out, ensuring they got some rest.