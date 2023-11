Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Tollywood Actors Cast Their Vote In Hyderabad

Tollywood actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh cast their votes in Hyderabad on the polling day of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:10 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

