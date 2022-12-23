Your search for perfect turkey and duck recipe ends here

With minimum ingredients and a simple process, here are recipes even beginners can easily follow.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 03:46 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Christmas is approaching and many food lovers would be interested to try festive recipes. If you’re looking to cook roasted duck or turkey for your next get-together with family, chef Sharad from Glocal Junction has come to your rescue. With minimum ingredients and a simple process, here are recipes even beginners can easily follow.

Roasted Duck

Ingredients

Duck

Butter

Yoghurt

Ginger paste

Garlic paste

Cooking oil

Coriander powder

Cumin powder

Cardamom powder

Kasturi methi

Red chilli paste

Red chilli powder

Method

Take a duck and rinse it thoroughly. Now, prepare the paste that the duck will be marinated with. In a pan, take some oil and add a spoonful of ginger-garlic paste. Let the paste sizzle thoroughly and then add red chilli paste. Once done, add coriander powder, cumin powder, cardamom powder, and red chilli powder. Mix thoroughly and add crushed kasuri methi in it to add more flavour to it. Now, let it cool and then add some fresh yoghurt. Mix it well and marinate the duck with this flavourful paste. Let this marinated duck set in for 3-4 hours in the fridge. Then, roast it for 25 minutes in the oven at 180 degrees and your hot sizzling roasted duck is ready.

Roasted Turkey

Ingredients

Turkey

Onions

Garlic heads

Malta oranges

Fresh thyme

Lemon zest

Unsalted butter

Kosher salt

Ground Black Pepper

Method

Take a turkey, clean it properly and dip it in brine water for 2-3 hours. Take a saucepan and melt the butter. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and thyme according to the weight of the turkey. Apply the marinated butter and stuff onions, garlic, malta oranges, fresh thyme, and black pepper inside the turkey skin. Roast the loaded turkey for 25-30 minutes at 180 degrees and now your loaded roasted turkey is ready to serve.