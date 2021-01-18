Youth Congress leaders protest at Warangal MLA’s office

By | Published: 6:27 pm 6:31 pm

Warangal Urban: Demanding that the State government fill vacant posts and provide unemployment allowance to the jobless youth, Youth Congress leaders staged a dharna in front of Warangal West MLA’ s camp office at Balasamudram here on Monday.

The leaders alleged that the government had cheated people by saying they would create jobs by setting up the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and industrial corridor. “But it has failed to do so. We urge MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar to raise the issue in the Assembly,” they said.

Later, they handed over a representation to Vinay Bhaskar.

Youth Congress leaders Thota Pavan, Aluwala Karthik, Palle Rahul Reddy, Saket Kumar, Ashwin Rathod, Mote Venkatesh, Perumandla Ramakrishna, Aavala Pavan Kumar, Vamsi Naik, Naveen Naik, Srikanth Reddy, Sai Ram Yadav, Akhil Kumar, Gudikandula, Raj Kumar and others participated in the dharna.

