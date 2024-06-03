Youth dies after drunken brawl in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 09:35 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: A youth from Andhra Pradesh, who was beaten by some youths in a drunken brawl at Bonakal in the district, died on Monday. U Nagendra Babu (25) of Vemulnarva of Vatsavai mandal in NTR district of AP came to Bonakal on Friday to consume liquor at a local wine shop.

In an intoxicated condition he broke beer bottles and threw them at two youths B Upender and M Parusharam who were drinking liquor at the wine shop.

In a fit of rage the youths severely beat Nagendra Babu, who was found unconscious on the outskirts of Bonakal on Saturday and was shifted to Government General Hospital in Khammam.

He died while undergoing treatment on Monday. The local police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident. EOM