Youth drowns while trying to save goat in tank in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: An eighteen-year-old youth, who tried to save his goat from drowning, drowned in Kistareddypet tank under Ameenpur Police Station limits in Sangareddy district on Monday.

The deceased person was identified as Sheik Asad, who was studying Intermediate second year in a private college.

As his little goat was taken ill, his mother advised him to take the goat to veterinary hospital. He was going to Veterinary Hospital along with his younger brother Sheik Alibaba to get it treated. Unfortunately, a pack of stray dogs chased the goat. Since the brothers could not protect it from the dogs, the goat ran helter skelter and jumped into the tank.

In a bid to save the goat, Asad, who does not know swimming, jumped in the tank and drowned. As Alibaba yelled for help, the locals rushed to the spot and saved the goat, but they could not save Asad. The body was fished out a couple of hours later. Ameenpur Police have registered a case based on the complaint of his uncle MD Mujahid.

