Siddipet: Police struggle to find man swept away by floodwaters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:49 PM

Siddipet: Siddipet police’s efforts to trace a man, who was swept away by surging waters in the Thotapally vagu on Sunday, were unsuccessful until Monday evening.

Lakshman, 45, who ventured into stream for fishing on Sunday, was swept away at Thotapally village in Bejjanki mandal. Siddipet Rural Inspector Sinu, Bejjanki SI Krishna Reddy, and along with other department officials were carrying out the rescue operation.

It is the second such incident reported in the district during the rains. Another man Bobbala Kanaka Reddy drowned in a canal at Ramachandrapur in Koheda mandal on Sunday. Reddy’s body was retrieved immediately.