Youth electrocuted while operating harvest vehicle in Jagtial

Jagtial: A 30 year-old youth, Manthena Praveen was electrocuted in Thakkallapalli of Kathalapur mandal on Sunday evening.

According to police, a native of Nagulapeta of Korutla mandal, Praveen was driving a harvester vehicle to harvest paddy crop in the outskirts of Thakkalapalli village.

Unfortunately, the harvester vehicle came in contact with a live electric wire passing through the paddy field, causing Praveen’s instantaneous death.

Praveen was survived by wife Shailaja and two sons.

After coming to know about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to hospital for a postmortem.

