Youth ends life in third attempt at Jagtial

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Jagtial: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth tried three methods of dying by suicide, and succeeded in the third attempt when he doused himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze at Ghambhirpur in Kathalapur mandal on Saturday.

Mohammad Tajuddin, a jobless youth, decided to end his life when his parents refused to buy him a two-wheeler that he had been demanding for quite some time.

According to police, Tajuddin first tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan in the house when his parents were away at work as agriculture labourers. The attempt, however, failed when the fan gave away from the ceiling. He then consumed pesticide but wasn’t sure if it would work. Tajuddin then doused himself with kerosene and struck a match.

Neighbours, who found smoke coming out of the house, alerted the parents. They rushed home and broke open the door only to find Tajuddin dead.

On getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Korutla hospital for post-mortem.

