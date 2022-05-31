Youth from Vemulawada drowned in USA

Rajanna- Sircilla: A 26 year-old youth, Kante Yashwanth drowned in a water body near Florida of America.

A resident of Subashnagr, Vemulwada town, Yashwanth went to the USA eight months ago to pursue higher studies and is studying MS computers in a university in Florida.

In order to enjoy the weekend, Yashwanth along with five of his friends went to nearby Islands on Sunday evening. They along with seven others engaged a boat to travel in the waters.

As the boat developed a technical problems, Yashwanth and another youth Subodhai got down into the water while the remaining people got down from the other side. Though coast guards managed to rescue 12 persons, Yashwanth was drowned. Body of the youth was retrieved on Monday.

Parents Mallesham and Swaroopa broke down heavily after coming to know of the death of their ward. Mallesham was working as a teacher in Sanugula government school of Chandurthi mandal. The couple has two children, a son and daughter.

A pall of gloom descended on Yashwanth’s residence in Vemulwada town as the relatives began visiting the home to console the family members.