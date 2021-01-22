Telugu actor Yashwanth appears before police in cheating case

The actor informed the police that the allegations leveled against him of collecting money and cheating a customer in buying a car that was priced Rs 5 lakh a week ago, were baseless

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vishwanath Duddumpudi alias Yashwanth on Friday appeared before the Banjara Hills police in connection with a cheating case booked against him. The Banjara Hills police, who recently booked a case against the actor, had issued notices seeking his explanation following which he appeared before the investigation officials.

The actor informed the police that the allegations leveled against him of collecting money and cheating a customer in buying a car that was priced Rs 5 lakh a week ago, were baseless. The complaint was lodged by the customer due to some confusion and was being withdrawn, he said.

