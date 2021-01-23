Youth should draw inspiration from Netaji’s life: Vice President

VP M Venkaiah Naidu attended officer trainees attending the Special Foundation Course for All India Services & Central Civil Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad

Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the youth to work for eradication of poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination, corruption, casteism and communalism by drawing inspiration from the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Addressing officer trainees attending the Special Foundation Course for All India Services & Central Civil Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute here on Saturday, the Vice President said 65 per cent of the country’s population was below 35 years of age.

“Youth should lead from the front in building a new India– a happy and prosperous India and ensure every citizen gets equal opportunities without discrimination of any kind,” said Venkaiah. He lauded the Central government’s decision to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as ‘Parakram Diwas’. Netaji not only wanted emancipation from political bondage but also believed in equal distribution of wealth, abolition of caste barriers and social inequalities, he said.

Referring to the pivotal role played by Bose and several freedom fighters and unsung heroes from different regions, he said that many people were not aware of their greatness, and contributions made by them were not properly recognised in the history books. “We have to celebrate the lives of many of our great leaders and have to come out of the colonial mindset”, he asserted.

Observing that different leaders approached the freedom movement in different ways, the Vice President said the ultimate goal of all of them was to achieve freedom from colonial rule.

