Vietnamese media professionals explore Buddhist heritage at Nagarjuna Konda

The media professionals visited the ASI Museum and were mesmerized to see the Buddha Stupas and the collection of related articles. Later, they also offered prayers to the statue of Buddha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 10:32 PM

Hyderabad: A group of 26 media professionals from Vietnam, who are attending a training program on Journalism and Public Relations at Dr MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad visited Nagarjuna Konda, which is one of India’s richest Buddhist Learning Centers in South India, according to a press release here on Monday.

The media professionals visited the ASI Museum and were mesmerized to see the Buddha Stupas and the collection of related articles. Later, they also offered prayers to the statue of Buddha.

Also Read Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

The media professionals also visited Buddhavanam Project and watched the videos relating to Acharya Nagarjuna, a famous Buddhist Monk and Scholar. They offered prayers and sought the blessings of Acharya Nagarjuna for their professional and personal wellbeing.

The media professionals stated that they had heard about the birthplace of Buddha and Acharya Nagarjuna from their parents. “Visiting the Nagarjuna Konda, ASI Museum, and Buddhavanam Project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity provided to us by the ITEC Division of the Ministry of External Affairs & the Director-General, Dr MCR HRD Institute”, said the Media Professionals unanimously.

The training program has been sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, under Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program.