Youth stabbed to death in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:58 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Kothagudem: A youth was stabbed to death at Reddypalem village of Burgampahad mandal in the district.

The accused Shaik Afridi, who runs a chicken shop at the village, beat the youth Miriyala Naveen (21) with a digging bar and later smashed his head with the tool killing him on the spot on Tuesday late night hours.

It was said that they both bore a grudge against one another over their illicit relationship with an Anganwadi teacher. Naveen first had intimacy with the woman, who later maintained a relationship with Afridi. They had quarrelled over the issue many times in the past.

When Afridi was going to his house on his motorcycle, Naveen tried to attack him. But he escaped and after reaching home parked his vehicle in front of his house. Naveen followed him and damaged the motorcycle. Following which Afridi murdered him and surrendered before the local police.